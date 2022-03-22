Peloton's Hannah Corbin opens up about living with Hashimoto’s disease

Peloton instructor Hannah Corbin couldn’t figure out why she was so tired all the time. Teaching back-to-back fitness classes was nothing out of the ordinary for the former professional dancer.

“I’d fall asleep on the subway coming home from work and completely miss my stop,” Corbin, 31, told TODAY. “And it just didn’t make sense because I was sleeping 10 to 12 hours a night.”

The exhaustion was unlike anything Corbin had ever experienced. She was able to power through her Peloton classes — “I was running on pure adrenaline” — but she started dropping out of extracurricular activities. Corbin also found herself canceling plans with friends.

“Every second was a battle to stay awake," Corbin revealed. "It was like sandbags were coming down over my eyes.”

The 5-foot-5-inch fitness guru, who follows a clean, anti-inflammatory diet, also gained 15 pounds seemingly out out of nowhere. She described her entire body as “feeling swollen.”

“That’s when I really knew something was really wrong,” Corbin recalled.

In 2018, less than a year after Corbin’s symptoms appeared, she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a common autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland causing symptoms like exhaustion and weight gain.

According to Dr. Erik Alexander, chief of the thyroid section at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Hashimoto’s disease can occur at any age, but is more common with older individuals. Women are also much more likely to have this illness compared to men. It is diagnosed through blood work.

Alexander noted that the hallmark symptoms are fatigue, weight gain and constipation. Less common symptoms include changes in menstrual cycle, thinning hair and drier skin.

While there is no cure for Hashimoto’s disease, it’s very treatable with a once-a-day medication, Alexander said.

“Hypothyroidism from Hashimoto’s is treated by replacing back the normal thyroid hormone, albeit through a pill form,” Alexander explained. He added that you can live a long, healthy live with the condition.

It’s been four years since Corbin was diagnosed and her husband, John Ferry, no longer worries that she’ll nod off while commuting home at night.

Corbin sees an endocrinologist every six months to have her levels checked, but is feeling stronger than ever.

“My hope is that this medicine and my body continue to work with one another,” Corbin said. “I feel like me again.”

