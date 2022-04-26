Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The latest food recall involves a massive amount of ground beef.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a New Jersey-based company, has recalled approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products shipped to retailers nationwide over concerns they were possibly contaminated with E. coli.

If you have an affected product in your fridge or freezer, throw it out or return it to the store where you bought it. Do not eat it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the news on its website, adding that the products were produced between Feb. 1 and April 8. The FSIS initially discovered the potential presence of E. coli while doing routine testing.

What products are affected?

The extensive list of products affected includes beef patties, meatloaf mix and other varieties with the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The beef, which was shipped to retailers across the country, was sold under multiple brand names like Naturally Better, Nature’s Reserve and Thomas Farms for various retailers.

The FSIS shared pictures of the labels on all the affected products, along with a comprehensive list of every affected product to help determine whether you're in possession of one.

Has anyone gotten sick from the products?

There are no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions so far.

According to the FSIS, the particular type of E. coli implicated in the recall usually causes diarrhea and vomiting, and most people infected recover in about a week.

“Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe,” the organization added on the product recall page, citing hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, that occurs rarely. If, after eating an affected product, you experience any symptoms of HUS, such as easy bruising, becoming more pale, or peeing less, seek emergency medical care.

Have some of the recalled ground beef at home? The FSIS suggests throwing it out or returning it to the store where you purchased it.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services via telephone (800-493-9042) or email (customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com) for assistance.