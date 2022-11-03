Martin Schreiber and his wife, Elaine, had been by each other’s sides since they were teenagers. The high school sweethearts grew up together, had four children, and Elaine served as a pillar of support for her husband throughout his political career.

But when the couple hit their 60s, things began to change as she exhibited the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

In a sit down with TODAY special anchor Maria Shriver, the former Wisconsin governor, now 83, opened up about the challenging changes the couple faced in the wake of that diagnosis and how he came to be a better caregiver along the way.

Martin and Elaine Schreiber: together through the years. TODAY

According to Schreiber, there was no one “more loving, more attending, more of everything that you could ever want in a life partner” than Elaine. However, as the title of his book, “My Two Elaines,” suggests, he had to get to know her all over again, after Alzheimer’s enter their lives.

“Well, the first Elaine, that was my friend, my adviser, my companion,” he explained. “A second Elaine began to appear almost 19 years ago. And that was when she would get lost driving to and from places she had been going to and from for 10 years. I had to let go of this first Elaine in order so I could embrace the second Elaine and help her."

He also had to embrace the fact that his reality and hers were very different.

"When I tried to keep her in my world — 'No Elaine, it didn’t on a Thursday, it happened on a Friday,' (or), 'It wasn’t the Joneses, it was the Smiths,' — her life was more miserable," Schreiber said. "I began to realize that I could help Elaine live her best life possible by joining her world. And if she thinks it happens on a Thursday, that’s OK. As miserable and ugly as this disease is, we can at least snatch some moments of joy."

Martin and Elaine Schreiber. TODAY

However, none of it was easy, and it soon took a toll on him.

"I wasn’t getting enough sleep; I didn’t get enough exercise," he recalled of his early struggles trying to meet his wife's needs.

It wasn't just a physical toll. Shifting to the new role of caregiver challenged him in ways he never expected, even shaking his concept of manhood.

"I thought I was the man, and I could take care of this," Schreiber said. "I promised Elaine for better or for worse. At the same time, there’s this grieving process that you go through. You see your loved one die a little bit every day. And I concluded that if you want to be a real man, what you would really want to do is ask for help."

And that’s what he did. Schreiber found his help in therapy. And in time, when his partner’s needs became greater than he could manage on his own, Elaine was moved into a care facility.

She died in April of this year.

Schreiber shares the difficult path he and his wife navigated in his book, but he believes it serves as more than just as an account of their hard times: “My Two Elaines” is also a love story.

"Many times if we fall in love, we only have a chance to really truly love one person," he said. "I had a chance to love and be with two people. So that makes it be a very significant blessing."

Related: