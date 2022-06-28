FDA panel says new boosters should protect against the omicron variant

Today, an advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration met to discuss what the next generation of COVID-19 boosters might look like this fall. And the panel agreed they should include protection against the omicron coronavirus variant.

Specifically, the vast majority of the panel voted to recommend including omicron-specific protection in the next set of COVID-19 boosters. The panel did not vote on whether that should be in the form of a bivalent vaccine (which would include protection against the original strain as well as omicron) or in a booster that only targets omicron.

Questions also remain about dosing, the timing of doses and the specific omicron-related strain a new vaccine should include, the panel noted. The panel was divided on whether the vaccine should target the original omicron strain (BA.1) or another subvariant, like BA.4 or BA.5, which appear to be picking up steam in the U.S. right now.

Some panel members also noted they need to make a decision sooner rather than later in order to give manufacturers enough time to produce the doses.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have COVID-19 vaccines in development that target the omicron variant as well as the original strain. During the meeting today, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee heard from those two companies as well as Novavax, which developed a different type of COVID-19 vaccine that it hopes will provide broader protection than the other shots.

The panel also discussed changes in severity and death rates as the coronavirus variants wax and wane as well as the potential for those variants to evade the protection of the current slate of vaccines.

All of the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters we have now were developed with the original strain of the virus. But since then, we’ve seen how different variants emerge and take over — even with 67% of the population fully vaccinated and 47% of those eligible having received at least one booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts told TODAY previously that there's a good chance that future variants will also likely be related to omicron. So an omicron-specific booster would likely help protect us against coronavirus infections with omicron and its subvariants significantly more than the vaccines we have now.

Regular boosters may continue to be necessary if the virus evolves in such a way that our current vaccines are no longer effective at protecting against it, or if the protection from our current vaccines and boosters doesn't last very long, experts said previously.

And with the rise of omicron and its subvariants, we may be in one or both of those scenarios this fall, the FDA panel's discussion indicated.

Earlier this week, a World Health Organization panel made a similar determination and recommended including the omicron variant in future COVID-19 booster doses. The WHO panel also concluded that it "may be prudent" to consider updating the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines to include omicron protection.

