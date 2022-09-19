Family Dollar recalls some Colgate toothpaste products due to improper storage

Buying your household essentials at Family Dollar can certainly save you a few bucks. But if you purchased toothpaste or mouthwash at the discount store in recent months, you might want to check the label.

Family Dollar has voluntarily recalled several Colgate products that were sold at the store over concerns that they weren't stored properly within temperature requirements.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, who shared the recall notice on its website, the affected products were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah between May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022.

The following six products are included in the recall:

Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1 oz.

Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2 oz.

Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 fl. oz.

Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste 3 oz.

Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2 oz.

Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint 4.2 oz.

So far, Family Dollar hasn’t received any customer reports of illness related to the recall, but the company has asked stores that stocked the products to remove them from shelves.

Anyone who purchased the recalled Colgate products at Family Dollar can get a full refund without a receipt. Customers can also contact the store's customer service department at 844-636-7687 with any questions they may have.

Consumers who may have opened the product already and experienced adverse side effects are encouraged to contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program via their online report form.

Over the summer, Family Dollar also voluntarily recalled over 400 products that weren't stored properly. The recall affected everything from cold medicine and sunscreen to mouthwash and hand sanitizer. At the time, the FDA cited that the products were “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.”

