Family Dollar recalls hundreds of over-the-counter products sold in 47 states

Family Dollar initiated a massive voluntary recall on July 21 of certain products that were stored incorrectly, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall applies to products sold at retail stores.

Over 400 products were included in the recall, ranging from cold medicine and mouthwash to hand sanitizer and sunscreen. The products include name brands such as Tylenol, DayQuil, Crest and Advil, among others. The full list of products can be viewed on the FDA website.

The FDA wrote that the recalled products were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements" and "inadvertently shipped" to multiple stores between approximately May 1 and June 20.

At the time of the recall, Family Dollar had not received any complaints from consumers or reports of illness.

"Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the FDA stated. "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt."

The recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska or Hawaii, the FDA noted, as Family Dollar does not have any stores in the latter two states, and they determined that no stores in Delaware received any of the recalled products.

If customers develop an adverse reaction to any of the recalled products, the FDA recommended contacting their health care provider and reporting the details of their reaction to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The FDA also recommended contacting Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 if customers have any questions about the products or the recall.

Family Dollar is a variety store chain with thousands of locations in almost every state in the country. In 2015, the chain was acquired by Dollar Tree.

Earlier this year, Family Dollar stores in six states closed after more than 2,000 rodents were discovered at a distribution center in Arkansas, prompting a voluntary recall of products. The recall affected more than 400 stores.

