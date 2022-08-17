E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 29 sick, 9 hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said.

A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the CDC said. Thus far, illnesses have have been reported in Michigan and Ohio. No deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak. The illnesses started between July 26 and Aug. 6.

According to the CDC, most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, sometimes bloody. Fever and dehydration can also be signs of the illness. Symptoms usually begin three to four days after ingesting the bacteria. Some people infected by E. coli recover without medical care within a week or so while others develop a type of kidney failure that can require hospitalization.

E. coli, short for Escherichia coli, is a bacteria found in the intestines of people and animals and is mostly harmless, according to the CDC. But some E. coli can cause illness and can be transmitted through contaminated water or food, or through contact with animals or people.

Although there are at least six types of E. coli bacteria that can cause illness, the most common strain, and the one driving the recent outbreak, is the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). The ages of people infected by STEC in the outbreak range from 6 to 91. (Young children and the elderly are more likely to develop serious illness from E. coli.)

To prevent getting sick from E. coli, the CDC recommends these food safety steps:

Cleaning surfaces, utensils, etc. while cooking. Rinse fruits and veggies under water before using.

Separate foods that won't be cooked from raw meat, seafood, poultry, etc.

Cook all food to a temperature that will kill germs.

Refrigerate perishable foods within two hours.

The CDC also noted that the true number of infections in the outbreak is likely higher than the data they have at the moment.

If you are experiencing E. coli symptoms, the CDC urges you to call a health care provider immediately and report the illness to local or state health departments, as well as write down everything that you ate in the past week. The investigation into a possible cause is still ongoing, and the CDC has said that, once it identifies the source, it will issue more detailed advice for people and businesses.