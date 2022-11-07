Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor did not attend the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles because he has stage 4 prostate cancer.

Taylor revealed the diagnosis in a letter that lead singer Simon Le Bon read part of during the ceremony.

Le Bon was joined at the event by fellow band members John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes. Andy Taylor’s letter appears in full on the band’s website, with an explanation of his condition.

John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran perform onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Just over 4-years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer,” he wrote. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family-man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade."

“I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure. Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries."

Simon Le Bon, James Taylor, Andy Taylor, Roger Taylor, & Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran at a store signing for their CD "Astronaut" on Oct. 12, 2004. Derek Storm / FilmMagic

Taylor, 61, also wanted to make sure his condition didn’t steal the spotlight from Duran Duran’s big night.

“However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years,” he wrote.

“We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?"

Duran Duran in Tokyo on May 2, 1982 after the band started to take off. Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music via Getty Images

“I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!"

Duran Duran first achieved prominence in 1981 with the song “Girls on Film” before recording a string of hits, including “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” and “The Wild Boys,” which made them one of the decade’s preeminent bands, propelled to stardom in the early days of MTV when their videos played in heavy rotation.

The band was inducted alongside Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Eurythmics and Carly Simon. HBO will broadcast the ceremony on Nov. 19. The event will also stream on HBO Max.