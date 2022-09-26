'Drag Race' star Kornbread reveals cancer diagnosis

Former "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté has announced that she's been diagnosed with cancer.

"I'll cut straight to the point! Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine. I’m 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so I'll be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!” Kornbread wrote on Instagram on Sept. 25.

In her message, the reality star urged fans to get regular checkups in order to detect any health issues as quickly as possible.

“I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are PLEASE GET REGULAR check ups. I’m glad I caught mine at this stage,” she wrote. “A lot of health things will be changing for me and I’m grateful for all the support. Ready to get back to the stage again!”

Former "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Kornbread announced over the weekend that she's been diagnosed with intestinal cancer. RPDR

An adenocarcinoma, according to the National Cancer Institute, is a cancer that forms in the glandular tissue, which lines certain internal organs and makes and releases substances in the body, such as mucus, digestive juices and other fluids.

Kornbread's fellow "Drag Race" performers commented on her post to let her know they were wishing her well.

"Much love to you baby girl," wrote Season Three champion Raja Gemini, adding a row of red heart emoji.

"Sending u some love!" wrote Trinity the Tuck, co-winner of the fourth season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars."

Earlier this year, Kornbread emerged as an early fan favorite on the the 14th season of "Drag Race" before being forced to leave the show because of an ankle injury.

After exiting the reality competition, the performer, who appears in the upcoming "Hocus Pocus 2" alongside fellow "Drag Race" alumni Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall, told Entertainment Weekly that she wouldn't let her injury discourage her.

"It was a process, it was a journey, but I’ve had time to gather my thoughts on everything and figure out my next steps. I’m in a better place mentally," she said.

She added, "There’s no discouragement. I don’t dwell on situations like this. Me being sad about it won’t change the fact that it happened. What’s the next step? How can we move on?"

As for her future plans, the upbeat queen said she hoped to have more acting opportunities in her future.

“I want to do more TV and movie appearances ... I ain’t stopping here; I’m going to still act a fool on Twitter. I got nothing but time, now!”