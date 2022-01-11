Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling more salads over listeria contamination concerns.

The company, which produces Dole-branded salads as well as other brands of packaged greens, announced they are recalling salad mixtures containing iceberg lettuce that were produced at their facilities in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California.

The recall was issued after some equipment used to harvest iceberg lettuce was tested and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria that can cause disease.

Products being recalled include several Dole-branded mixed salads, as well as salads produced under different brand names, including Marketside, President’s Choice, Kroger and Little Salad Bar.

The products subject to recall from the Springfield, Ohio, facility have a product code beginning with “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022, according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration.

Dole Fresh Vegetables shared some examples of where to locate product codes on their packaging. fda.gov

Products from the Soledad, California, facility affected by the recall have a product code starting with “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

The recall includes salads sold in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Some affected products were also sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

In total, 72 varieties of packaged salads are included in the recall. The FDA urges anyone who finds any of the recalled salads in their fridge to throw them away. The agency also notes that no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

This latest recall comes less than a month after Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled more than 180 varieties of packaged salad from their facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, also due to listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, anyone with questions or concerns about the latest recall should contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT.