Cheese products were recalled in 9 states due to listeria concerns

Thousands of pounds of cheese have been pulled from shelves after potential listeria contamination caused a packaging company to issue a recall.

The cheese packaging company, Paris Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, issued a voluntary recall of several specific cheese products on Sunday, May 29. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cheese products have the “potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The lineup of recalled products includes Cottonwood River Cheddar, D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Paris Brothers Pepper Jack, and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.

The cheeses were produced on May 4, 5, and 6, 2022, and are the only products included in the recall.

To check your products look for shipping cartons with the lot codes 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. According to Paris Brothers Inc., customers should know that these codes might not appear on packages relabeled by independent retail outlets.

The recalled cheese products were distributed to grocery stores at multiple locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, and a single store in Florida.

As of this publication, no illnesses have been reported by consumers. However, the FDA encourages customers who find affected products to return them to stores in which they were bought for refunds.

According to the CDC, listeria can be a life-threatening infection brought on by food contamination. Symptoms typically mirror the ones experienced during a bout of mild flu, but can adversely impact pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with further inquiries regarding the potential contamination is encouraged to contact Paris Brothers, Inc. and ask for its FDA contact by calling 816-455-4188.

Related: