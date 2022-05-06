Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources.

A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday.

Arlana Miller was a freshman from Texas majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus and a member of the school's cheerleading team, according to a statement released Thursday by university president-chancellor Ray L. Belton. The school did not release her cause of death. NBC News reported she was 19 years old.

"Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller," Belton said in the statement while offering condolences to her friends and family.

The university's athletic director Roman Banks said in a statement Thursday that the night before, around 9 p.m., the athletic department was notified of "a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement." The statement then shared information about counseling resources for students, specifically student-athletes.

"We ask for your prayers, love, and support," the statement continued. "Our deepest sympathy to The Miller Family, SU Cheer, & friends. We love you Arlana #ForeverJag."

The university and athletic department both noted in their statements that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, "a time to raise awareness of mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience."