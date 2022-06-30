1 person has died in multistate listeria outbreak as CDC investigates source

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a notice Thursday of a listeria outbreak with 23 reported illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death across 10 states. No specific food item has been identified yet as the source of the outbreak.

According to the CDC, 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of the diagnosis, though the significance of this finding is still under investigation. The CDC is actively investigating the source of the outbreak, the agency said.

The states where people have become ill in this outbreak are:

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria listeria. Listeria outbreaks are often linked to dairy products or produce, according to the CDC.

The symptoms usually begin within two weeks of eating a contaminated food, per the CDC, though it can also start the same day or up to 70 days after. Around 1,600 people get listeriosis in the United States every year, according to CDC data.

People at higher risk for illness from listeria include pregnant people and their newborns, people over the age of 65 and those with compromised immune systems. Although other populations can also be infected by the bacteria, the CDC said they "rarely become seriously ill."

The most common symptoms of listeriosis are fever and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue. Other symptoms include headaches, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion and seizures. Listeriosis in pregnant people can also lead to life-threatening issues for the fetus, such as stillbirth, miscarriage, premature birth or infection of the newborn.

The CDC urges people experiencing these symptoms to call their healthcare provider immediately, as well as to write down as much as they can remember about what they ate in the past month to assist in the investigation.

To prevent listeriosis, the CDC recommends knowing the foods most likely to be contaminated with listeria — such as soft cheeses with unpasteurized milk, raw or lightly cooked sprouts and melons left at room temperature for more than four hours, among others. The CDC also recommends staying up to date on food recalls to avoid consuming contaminated products.