Carson Daly gives health update after 2nd back surgery in 3 months: ‘Road to recovery’

Carson Daly is on the mend after undergoing an Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) procedure on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the TODAY co-host, 49, who has suffered decades of back pain after injuring his back in a snowmobile accident in the 1990s, told fans on Instagram that the procedure was a success.

"On Tuesday morning I underwent successful ALIF back surgery. (Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion) at L5 S1," he wrote next to throwback pics of him posing with golf great Tiger Woods. (L5 S1 refers to a region in the lower back.)

"It’s the same operation my SoCal junior golfing buddy @Tigerwoods had in 2017. We’re basically the same person," joked Carson, an avid golfer himself.

Carson expressed his gratitude to Dr. Andrew Hecht and his team at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City "for all the selfless miracles they perform daily for so many in need. I’m very grateful."

Carson Daly, left, told fans on Instagram that his recent ALIF procedure was "successful." Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

He concluded his post on an upbeat note: "Next up, the road to recovery. Also, like Tiger I plan on winning the Master’s in exactly 2 yrs."

"Anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) is a type of spinal fusion that utilizes an anterior (front — through the abdominal region) approach to fuse (mend) the lumbar spine bones together," according to the University of Southern California Spine Center.

Carson's procedure comes two months after he underwent a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept to help him deal with the decades of back pain he's experienced.

Much of Carson's pain, he told viewers at the time, was caused by a a T12 compression fracture that he sustained in the snowmobile accident.

Although he was able to remain active for years after the crash, his pain, which comes "from within the vertebrae," has worsened over time, he told viewers in June.

The co-host, who shares four kids with wife and TODAY Food contributor Siri Daly, said he opted to undergo the procedure so he could have a more active life. “I want to play golf, I want to wrestle with my kids. I want to pick things up. I want to be better," he explained.

The Intracept procedure required Carson's surgeon at the time, Dr. Kiran Patel, the director of neurosurgical pain at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, to go into Carson's back with a probe that heats up the nerve root in the area that's causing pain in order to prevent the nerve from sending pain signals to the brain. Patel likened the procedure to turning off notifications on your cell phone.

When Carson returned to TODAY in June, days after undergoing the groundbreaking procedure, he had positive things to say about his progress.

“I feel actually better, and I’m glad that I did it,” he told his co-hosts. “It’s not a cure-all, but it was a step in my journey that I think is is going to help.”