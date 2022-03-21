Given the worrisome drop in cancer screenings seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care facilities across the United States have been mobilizing to make-up for lost time.

The overarching goal is to mitigate the considerably harmful impact delayed cancer detection can have.

A paper published on Monday in the journal Cancer offers good news and bad news on this front. The bad news, which comes as no surprise to researchers, is that cancer screening rates have largely remained below pre-pandemic levels at least through early 2021, especially for colorectal cancer. The good news is there has been considerable buy-in from health care providers to reverse these concerning deficits.

“The reason that screening is promoted in the first place is because it’s been shown to save lives,” Dr. Heidi Nelson, the medical director of the American College of Surgeons and a coauthor of the new paper told TODAY. “Screening allows us to find cancers early, when they’re more treatable. This reduces the risk of suffering from advanced cancer.”

A study published in JAMA Oncology in April 2021 estimated that through July 2020 alone, the disruptions stemming from the pandemic led Americans to miss more than 9 million screenings for breast, colorectal and prostate cancers. Such findings followed a June 2020 projection by National Cancer Institute (NCI) Director Dr. Norman E. Sharpless that pandemic-driven missed screenings would lead to an additional 10,000 deaths from breast and colorectal cancers alone.