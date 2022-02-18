As the latest COVID-19 surge begins to subside in the U.S., some people may find themselves recovering from a coronavirus infection or even reinfection.

That's because as the virus mutates and protection wanes, it becomes more possible to be reinfected by the coronavirus. But experts say that, while getting COVID-19 can provide some protection against a future coronavirus infection, it's much safer to rely on vaccines and boosters for that protection instead.

Can you get reinfected with the coronavirus?

Yes, it's definitely possible to get COVID-19 more than once.

"Even before the virus started to turn into different variants, even with the original strain that was circulating, there were already many documented cases of people getting reinfected," Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY.

That's not particularly surprising considering that we can be infected and reinfected by the regular pre-COVID coronaviruses that cause the common cold within a year, he said.

As more variants emerge, reinfections only become more likely because those variants can potentially evade the immune protection we already have. "If you had delta, you can get omicron — definitely," Dr. Bernard Camins, medical director for infection prevention at the Mount Sinai Health System, told TODAY. And the reverse is true as well; if you had an infection with the omicron variant, you can still get delta. That's because "the spike protein of the delta variant is very different from the spike protein of omicron," Camins said.

The coronavirus spike protein is what the virus uses to infect human cells. Antibodies that you might develop after a previous COVID-19 infection "have to bind to a really specific area of the spike protein to block the virus," Yang explained. If the spike protein keeps changing in significant ways, antibodies aren't as able to do their jobs to protect you from infection.

So, can you get omicron more than once? Earlier in the pandemic, there were definitely cases of reinfection with the same variant. But when it comes to omicron reinfections specifically, that's something researchers are still figuring out. And we likely won't know how common that scenario is for a few more months, Camins said.

How severe are COVID-19 reinfections?

Generally, reinfections are milder than the initial infection regardless of which variants you're infected with, the experts said.

And even if you are infected with a different variant the second time around, you shouldn't necessarily expect more severe symptoms. That's partly because, even if your antibodies aren't able to muster enough protection against getting infected, the protection from your T-cells — another major player in the immune system — will still help protect you from the most severe consequences of the disease even if you get infected, Yang said.

"T-cells are not restricted by recognizing any one area of the spike," he said. "They're not really affected as much or at all by different variants. They should act just as well against omicron as against delta as against the prior variants."

But Camins notes that what experts may define as a "mild" infection can still feel subjectively awful — and, of course, cause disruptions in your daily life. "In most cases, the symptoms are less severe, meaning your likelihood of death or severe disease is lower," he said. But if your symptoms cause you to miss work for a prolonged period of time or it takes you a few weeks to recover, "that's still pretty significant" even if it doesn't send you to the hospital.

And there is still the small chance that you may experience severe symptoms or complications — or that you'll spread the virus to someone with a weakened immune system or other underlying condition that puts them at a higher risk.

How long does immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection last?

As the experts explained above, having had COVID-19 in the past will protect you to some degree from reinfection in the future.

In general, the experts said that you'll have some protection for about three to six months after a COVID-19 infection. But the protection you’ll get from this type of “natural immunity” can be unpredictable, Yang said.

People who have more severe bouts of COVID-19, meaning people who are hospitalized, typically end up with more robust protection from the virus, he explained. But on the other hand, that also probably means they have a risk factor that made it more likely for them to get COVID-19 once — and people in that situation really don't want to get it again.

And a CDC study published in November underscores just how much better it is to get protection through vaccination than infection: Among 7,300 patients hospitalized with symptoms like those of COVID-19, those who were unvaccinated but had previously had the illness were five times more likely to test positive for the infection than those who were vaccinated (and didn't have any record of a previous COVID-19 infection).

Of course, getting that protection via infection also comes with the risks for long-term consequences of COVID-19 as well as hospitalization and even death. So, if you had COVID-19 and aren't vaccinated, it's still worth getting the shots to protect you in the future.

What can you do to prevent reinfections?

To prevent COVID-19 reinfections, you can use the same public health strategies that we know can help prevent an initial coronavirus infection. That includes getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask in public (especially an N95 or KN95 respirator, Camins said), getting tested when appropriate and focusing on ventilation.

But some people are more likely to get COVID-19 and also, therefore, to get it more than once. That includes those with certain underlying conditions or who are taking medications that suppress the immune system, such as those with uncontrolled diabetes or autoimmune diseases as well as those undergoing chemotherapy.

Reducing the amount of the virus that's circulating in your community will keep you and those around you safer, including those who might have risk factors that could make COVID-19 more severe for them. "It's not necessarily just about you," Yang said. "It may be that you had mild COVID and that if you get infected again, it will be mild COVID. But we should be thinking as a society about everybody."