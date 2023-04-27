Buddy Valastro is looking pretty svelte these days, and he's ready to share the small lifestyle changes that helped him shed nearly 40 pounds over the past nine months.

The "Cake Boss" star took a slow and steady approach to weight loss and he just told People that he turned to intermittent fasting and portion control to slim down.

The 46-year-old has lost between 35-40 pounds and he's feeling inspired to keep up his healthy lifestyle.

“It took me nine months to lose weight, and I’ve been maintaining it now because I lost it nice and slow. It wasn’t a crash diet or anything like that,” he said. “I just tried to be more disciplined during the week.”

In 2020, the Carlo's Bakery owner experienced a hand injury that would result in five surgeries. His medical setbacks, coupled with extra time spent at home during the pandemic, led him to gain a bit of weight

“After COVID, I was just home — doom and gloom — and eating. I mean…COVID was just miserable in that way,” he explained.

Flash forward to March 2022, and Valastro was feeling inspired to get back in shape.

“I just woke up and I was like, ‘This is almost the heaviest I’ve ever been,’” he says.

Valastro still enjoys his favorite foods — like his wife's pasta — but he's learned to practice portion control. He also aims to stop eating every day at 6 p.m.

“Growing up in an old-fashioned Italian house, you didn’t eat until you were full, you eat until you couldn’t even move. And you were gorged,” he said. “And that’s the way I would eat all the time. And once I started to shrink my stomach and stop when it’s time to stop, you feel better.”

The baker also likes to drink lots of water to keep his appetite in check, calling it "the real trick" to his weight loss.

“I try to pound seven or eight bottles of water a day. You’re always peeing! But it is good for your skin, too...If you drink a lot of water, you can’t eat as much. So it’s kind of just changing your habits, and you make it your job," he said.

Valastro is pretty dedicated to his new lifestyle but he knows weight will always be a "constant battle" for him.

“It’s always going to be there. It’s not like it’s going to go away... I feel like I’m in a pretty good place now. So I’m happy. And just doing the best I can," he said.