Brie and camembert cheeses sold in stores across US, Mexico recalled due to Listeria

Time to check the fridge!

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a recall for brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The cheese, manufactured in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was sold under more than two dozen brand names in popular stores across the United States and Mexico.

The cheese might be contaminated with Listeria cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy people can be impacted with short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled cheese was sold in Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods.

The recalled cheese was sold under the following brand names:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe

The cheese has best-by dates from Sept. 28, 2022, to Dec. 14, 2022.

To see a full list of exact products and UPC codes, click here.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug administration, Old Europe Cheese decided to do a voluntary recall following an audit in order to avoid any risk to their customers. The CDC said there have been six reported illnesses and five hospitalizations.

Anyone with the impacted cheese should deep clean their refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched the packaging. The CDC said Listeria can survive in the fridge and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the Old Europe Cheese help line at 269-925-5003 ext. 335. Customer service agents will be available to help Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET.