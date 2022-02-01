How worried do you need to be about the BA.2 coronavirus variant?

Cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. appear to be finally trending downward, but a new variant called BA.2 — and nicknamed the “stealth” variant — has experts on alert. This new coronavirus variant appears to be closely related to omicron, which is also called BA.1.

“The original omicron is dramatically different than anything else before it, so we’re not talking about the shift between delta and omicron,” Dirk Dittmer, professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, told TODAY. “I think what we’re seeing here is a drift where some of the mutations that the original omicron had are gone and others have been added.”

Those mutations could be worrisome if they turn out to affect any of three key areas: disease transmission, severity of disease and the variant’s ability to evade immunity, Dr. Albert Ko, Raj and Indra Nooyi Professor of Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health, told TODAY. Early evidence suggests that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, he said, but whether or not it affects severity or immunity evasion is still being evaluated.

“This is, of course, evolving information where we’re all just learning about this right now,” Ko said.

“The variant was first identified in South Africa, in Denmark, and then in the United Kingdom,” Ko said. Now, BA.2 has been detected in multiple states, NBC News reported, including New York, California, Texas, Wisconsin and others. And experts say it’s likely to spread widely in the country.

How transmissible is the BA.2 variant?

Early data suggest that BA.2 is more transmissible than previous variants — and even more transmissible than omicron. In Denmark, BA.2 now accounts for 45% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, which is up from 20% the week before, according to surveillance data. And experts say that level of transmissibility could lead this variant to become dominant in the U.S. as well.

“It’s still a minority cause of all the infections that we’re experiencing now,” Ko said. “But because of that increased transmissibility, it appears likely that it’s going to take over.” And Dittmer said he expects it to be the cause of the majority of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. within the next four to eight weeks.

Does the BA.2 variant cause more severe COVID-19 disease?

It’s too early to know for sure, but early data indicate that BA.2 isn’t likely to cause more severe disease than omicron.

In areas of the world where BA.2 is taking over, “you’re not seeing large increases in hospitalizations and deaths,” Ko said. “So that kind of reassures us that it may not be more virulent. But we really need much more waiting, much more rigorous data,” he said.

“The true answer is: No one knows because they just finished sequencing (the variant),” Dittmer said. According to the one published report from Denmark, the BA.2 variant appears to be more transmissible than omicron but no less severe, he said, “but that’s like three weeks’ worth of observations.”

It will take at least a few more weeks for other research to corroborate those findings in other parts of the world, Ko explained.

Should we expect another surge in cases due to BA.2?

It’s unlikely that we’ll see another major surge due to BA.2, but the emergence of this variant may result in “prolonged transmission” of the current omicron wave, Ko said. “This may not be the sharp up and down” that some had predicted we would see with omicron, he explained.

Dittmer agreed that we aren’t likely to see another major wave in cases due to this variant shift, but he also said it’s too early to know whether we would see a prolonging of the current wave. “If you look at all the other variants, they cycle in four- to six-month intervals,” he explained. “We’re still in the middle of one peak and we’re coming down, but whether that gets prolonged or not — that’s what no one knows.”

Why is BA.2 nicknamed the “stealth” variant?

This part of the story is a little complicated: PCR tests use three primers to detect the coronavirus. With omicron, only two would react, Ko explained. So PCR tests could reliably pick up omicron and, because omicron would appear differently on the test, there was a shortcut to identifying those cases as being caused by that particular variant.

But BA.2 does not appear to have this same quirk that omicron had. That means BA.2 cases will still show up on a PCR test, but they’ll show up the way previous variants did. “What you lose with BA.2 is the ability to say — based on the PCR test alone — that it’s delta or omicron,” Dittmer said, adding that labs should really only rely on actual genetic sequencing to make that determination anyway.

What can you do to protect yourself against the BA.2 variant?

As individuals, there’s not much more you can do than follow the public health guidelines you are already familiar with, Dittmer said. That includes getting vaccinated if you haven’t already, getting boosted if you’re eligible, continuing social distancing and wearing a mask (ideally a KN95 or N95) when interacting with others.

If you’re still using a cloth or surgical mask or even if you’re double-masking, now is the time to upgrade, the experts said.

Early data from Denmark indicate that vaccination is crucial. In a study published to a preprint server this week (meaning it has not been peer-reviewed), people were less likely to get and spread the BA.2 variant if they were vaccinated than if they were not vaccinated.

What can we do to prevent more variants in the future?

The only way to really reduce the chances that more variants might emerge in the future is to prevent transmission of the virus here and around the world. “As long as we maintain a very high level of infections, we’re basically breeding variants,” Dittmer said. “That’s a catchy quote, but it’s actually accurate.”

The fact that we had another variant in omicron wasn’t a surprise, Ko said. But what did surprise experts was that the variant wasn’t related to delta. “What we did learn is that these new variants will emerge in places which will likely have uncontrolled transmission,” Ko explained. That’s why “vaccinating the world is going to be important,” he said. “We can’t leave any part of the world behind.”

Boosters can also play an important role in protecting us from new variants and, hopefully, preventing even more variants. Now that omicron has pretty much completely taken over in the U.S., it’s reasonable to expect the emergence of more variants that are closely related to omicron, such as BA.2.

Keeping that in mind, it makes sense to start thinking about booster shots to protect against omicron specifically, Dittmer said. “I’m hoping that by the end of the year, there’ll be an omicron-specific booster. That would be my dream scenario.”