Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term

The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases intends to step down by January 2025.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 20, 2021.Stefani Reynolds / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Aria Bendix and Kelly O'Donnell

Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025.

Fauci has directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He has also served as Biden’s chief medical adviser since January 2021.

“I have always said that sometime in the reasonable future, I would be stepping down,” Fauci told NBC News. “Thus sometime between now and then I very likely will step down and move on to the next phase in my professional career, whatever that may be.”

However, Fauci said “no decision has been made” about precisely when his retirement will begin — he simply views end of Biden’s term as a marker for his retirement planning.

At age 81, he said, “I do not plan to be in this position forever.”

This is a developing story.

