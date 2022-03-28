Amy Schumer talks to Hoda about getting liposuction: ‘I just want to be honest about it’

Amy Schumer is known for keeping it real with her fans — and that includes being transparent about trying out liposuction.

The comedian, 40, revealed on Instagram earlier this year that she had recently undergone liposuction, and on Monday’s episode of the “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” podcast, she explained why it was important for her to be honest about it.

“I wanted to share it with people, just because I can’t lie about myself,” she said. “I just can’t do it. I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, crunches. And I’ve just been eating smoked salmon,’ you know? So I had to be real.

“And then I was feeling bad because it’s, like, such a privilege thing,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars’ … So, my ‘nice car’ is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly.”

The “Life and Beth” star opened up about getting liposuction on Instagram in January, sharing multiple photos of herself in a black swimsuit.

Her post also celebrated how much better she was feeling after having surgery to remove her appendix and uterus. She underwent the procedure after suffering for years from endometriosis, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and pregnancy complications.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40,” she captioned the post.

Schumer also recently revealed that she had tried out facial fillers but had them removed because she didn’t like the results.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” she joked on a since-deleted Instagram. “Thank God you can dissolve them. I looked like #malificent.”

In April 2021, Schumer also shared on Instagram that she had tried out CoolSculpting, a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that “freezes” off fat, on her chin.

She told Hoda that she “didn’t personally have any results” from that procedure, either.

However, Schumer said she is “really happy” with her liposuction results — and for her, that comes with a responsibility to be honest about what she did to transform her body, and to acknowledge that many people don’t have the same options.

“The people that I’m closest to aren’t, you know, rolling in dough,” she said. “I try to think about what is attainable and what is unfair.

“I just wanted to be honest about it, rather than someone (going), ‘Gosh, she looks like she lost some weight,’” she added. “I just wanted to keep it real.”