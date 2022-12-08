Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay

Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon.

The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8.

“Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

Al revealed last month he was admitted to a hospital with blood clots, forcing him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years.

“For the past 27 parades, at this moment, we would turn to Al Roker, who’s our TODAY show colleague and our best pal, but as a lot of you have heard, Al’s recovering and he’s recovering very well from a recent medical issue,” Hoda Kotb said during the parade. “We just want to say, ‘We love you Al, we wonder if you’re watching, but we wish you a full recovery.’”

On Nov. 24, Al said in an Instagram video that he was leaving the hospital.

“All right, this is my version of a Thanksgiving Day parade — getting to leave the hospital,” he said as he headed to the exit. “Time to blow this taco stand. Woo-hoo!”

He would return to the hospital, though, and was not on hand for the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 30.

“It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Hoda said Dec. 1 on TODAY.

“But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Hoda said she and Craig Melvin FaceTimed Al, too.

“We told him it was really boring without him,” she said Dec. 1 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “Al makes everything better. That’s just his magic.”