Nightbirde, the singer who wowed “America’s Got Talent” fans with her voice amidst her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, remains upbeat about her health.

The singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, said she is improving while speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday.

“I wish we would get a faster miracle, but it’s happening slow, little by little, day by day,” she said. “I’m getting a little better. I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there has now disappeared and a bunch of the really big stuff has gone down in size, so we’re on the way.”

Nightbirde said it’s hard to go through everything with so many people interested in her story.

“It’s a lot to carry, but it’s also such an honor because the whole world is carrying their own weight and we got to learn how to do this together,” she said.

Nightbirde received the Golden Buzzer during her audition on “America’s Got Talent.” During her audition, she said she had a 2% chance of survival, while noting her cancer had spread to her spine, lungs and liver. She would leave the show a few weeks later after her condition worsened.

In September, she updated her fans.

“I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nightbirde is as perseverant as ever.

“I think life sometimes is a game of choose your pain,” she told Cuomo. “The pain of continuing or the pain of giving up, so the pain of continuing, there’s a lot more uncertainty that way, but I think the pain of giving up is so much worse.”

While Nightbirde has had health issues, she also remains grateful for the good in her life.

“Life is so imperfect and there’s so much hard stuff and unfair stuff mixed in, sometimes we don’t recognize that our dreams are happening and miracles are happening,” she said.

“And the miracle that I wanted is that I could skip the pain, that this would go away super fast or maybe that it wouldn’t have happened at all and I didn’t get that miracle. Not yet, but there’s 100 different miracles in the fight. If I only take the ones that taste sweet I won’t get any miracles at all. So I’m grateful for what I have.”

“I don’t know if it’ll ever become casual to me again, just to live,” she said.

She also remains focused on writing songs inspired by her own experiences.

“I am so proud of everything I am writing right now,” she said. “Again, pain can be a gift because it really, really drives you to deep places to dig for gold.”