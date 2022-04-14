Abby Lee Miller is marking a somber anniversary this week.

It's been four years since the "Dance Moms" star experienced a serious health scare in 2018, and she's sharing the details of her scary journey.

On Wednesday, the reality star posted two photos of herself in distress on Instagram and reflected on the health issues that made her seek out medical assistance.

"In horrific pain, I made it into a Doctor’s office and then across the street to a hospital for a sedated MRI. On Friday the 13th, 2018 techs had to remove me from the imaging machine after 15 minutes because my arms & legs were flailing about uncontrollably! My health declined rapidly," the 56-year-old wrote.

After being admitted to the hospital, Miller said her blood pressure dropped, her kidneys started to fail and she became paralyzed from the neck down.

"It was too late to transfer me…Emergency surgery had to be performed…" she wrote.

Miller, who said she hasn't walked on her own again since then, announced that she is finishing up a documentary that details her health journey that will be "coming to you Soon," she wrote.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and support🙏🏼," she added.

In 2019, Miller shared details about her health scare on Instagram, revealing that she had an emergency surgery to treat an infection in her spine, which led to a surprising diagnosis.

“This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma,” the dance instructor and choreographer wrote at the time.

What is Burkitt lymphoma?

The Lymphoma Research Foundation defines Burkitt lymphoma as a “rare but highly aggressive (fast-growing) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma” that can affect the jaw, kidneys, ovaries, central nervous system, bowel or other organs.

Following her diagnosis, Miller said she underwent 10 rounds of chemotherapy and additional spine surgeries.

"I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk,” she wrote in 2019.