Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. is recalling two of its Kinder chocolate products, just days before Easter.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket on its website, citing the possibility of salmonella contamination.

Per the FDA, the products were “manufactured in a facility where salmonella typhimurium was detected.”

So far, there have been no reports of illness in the United States. But the New Jersey-based company is voluntarily recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution” following reported cases of salmonella from consumers in Europe who consumed the affected products (they were manufactured in the same facility).

“Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care," the company wrote in an online statement. "We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter."

How do I know if the Kinder products I have at home are affected?

The recall only affects the following two varieties:

Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment (14.1 oz. square box with lid)

Best by date of July 18, 2022

UPC code of 09800 52025

Lot codes of 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP 336, 48RUP337

Sold in the following stores: Costco (Bay Area and Northern Nevada), BJ’s Wholesale Club stores

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket (5.3 oz. cardboard basket)

Best by date: July 30, 2022

Lot codes: 03L 018AR — 306

UPC code: 09800 60209

Sold in the following stores: 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

What is salmonella?

Per the FDA, salmonella is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

When infected with salmonella, healthy people can experience the following symptoms fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

What do I do if I have the recalled products at home?

Ferrero is encouraging customers who are in possession of the affected products not to eat them, and to contact the company's customer service line at 1-800-688-3552 Monday — Friday between 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. EST. You can also visit their website for a product refund.