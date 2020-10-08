Head of White House security office tests positive for coronavirus

The head of the White House security office has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News has confirmed.

Crede Bailey, who heads the White House office that handles credentials for access to the White House, adds to a lengthy list of White House officials who've tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

Bailey's illness was first reported by Bloomberg News.

In addition to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, top advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and numerous other press and White House staffers have tested positive.

