Before firing up the grill this weekend, double-check your bread: Certain hamburger and hot dog buns are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

Various buns and other bakery items from Flowers Foods, Inc. — distributed under popular brand names like Wonder and Great Value — are being voluntarily recalled due to the "potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production."

According to an announcement released by the company on Tuesday, the recall was initiated following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported.

The announcement, shared on the Food and Drug Administration's website, includes a full list of products affected by the recall, along with their UPC numbers, "best by" dates and the first three digits of their lot number.

The products listed include Wonder's 12-count and 24-court dinner rolls, eight-count hamburger buns, eight-count honey hamburger buns and eight-count hot dog buns.

The recall also includes products sold under brand names such as Great Value, Nature's Own, Publix, Piggly Wiggly and 7-Eleven.

The recalled products were distributed in 18 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

You can review the complete list at FDA.gov.

Flowers Foods advises customers to not consume the recalled products and to either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Flowers Foods' customer relations center by phone at 1-866-245-8921 or by email via flowersfoods.com.