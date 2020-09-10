Halle Berry says having diabetes makes her feel 'at risk' during the pandemic

Halle Berry said she is especially worried about contracting the coronavirus because she has diabetes.

“I do feel at risk,” the actress said during a recent interview with Variety. “I’m very strict about quarantining and who is in my bubble. We have a whole section of the house: When you go out in the world and buy something, it has to sit in this purgatory.”

Berry, 54, was diagnosed with diabetes in her early 20s. There have been conflicting reports over the years about whether she actually has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Regardless, people with any type of diabetes may be at higher risk for “severe illness from COVID-19,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s not that people with diabetes are necessarily more likely to contract COVID-19, but that they may suffer more serious complications if they do contract the virus.

“People with diabetes have much higher rates of serious complications and death than people without diabetes—and generally we believe that the more health conditions someone has (for example, diabetes and heart disease), the higher their chance of getting serious complications from COVID-19,” according to the American Diabetes Association.

Berry’s diabetes has led to other medical complications in the past, including the time she broke three ribs while filming the action film “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” which was released in 2019.

At first, she didn’t realize she had broken her ribs.

“I thought I had bone cancer,” she told Variety. “I thought it was early osteoporosis. I couldn’t understand why this was happening to me when I was really physically fit.”

Then, she realized the incident may have been linked to her diabetes.

“I have a propensity to fracture bones faster than other people,” she said.

According to recent research, people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of bone fracture and may have more difficulty healing from a breakage.

Berry has been staying active during quarantine. She shared a sweet Instagram video of herself doing squats at home using her 6-year-old son, Maceo, as a weight.

“With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged," she wrote in the caption. "So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout! Fun for him and *necessary* for me !”

In another recent post, the actress shared how exercise has benefited her mental health during the pandemic.

“It can be so easy to feel burnt-out and stir-crazy these days,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been thinking about how my fitness practice can re-invigorate my mind as well as my body, and honestly? Traditional outdoor cardio has been a godsend. It can be anything - a hike, a long run, even a walk around the block. Putting a little time into it everyday can be so effective in helping me reset and reconnect with what’s important.”