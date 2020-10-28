'Hairspray' star poses in a bikini after 50-pound weight loss

Marissa Jaret Winokur is proudly showing off her slimmer self in a new bikini pic.

The "Hairspray" star, who's lost 50 pounds this year, recently posted a photo of her new physique in an Instagram photo to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election.

In her pic, Winokur, 47, holds her mail-in ballot in the air beside a ballot box in Los Angeles. Her stars-and-stripes bikini top helped her spread her patriotic message, as did the festive red, white and blue pompoms on her headband and a face mask emblazoned with the word "VOTE."

The Broadway star captioned her photo with a "Hamilton" quote: "History has its eyes on you."

Winokur revealed her dramatic weight loss last month in a candid post on Instagram. She said she was inspired to get healthy when she realized she was high-risk for serious COVID-19 complications.

“I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK !” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote next to before-and-after shots of herself.

A cervical cancer survivor, Winokur began working out over Zoom with Los Angeles-based trainer Keith Anthony. She also made changes to her diet.

“6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds. We have been here before,” Winokur wrote, referencing her 60-pound weight loss in 2012.

“I was scared to post photos, it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food,” Winokur admitted. But in the end, she shared the images in hopes of inspiring others to take care of themselves during COVID-19 uncertainty.

The 4-foot-11-inch actor also acknowledged that losing weight doesn’t make her immune to COVID-19.

“But getting my self as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something,” she wrote. “It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers ass I can do this too. Thank you for always being a part of my YO-YO journey. I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything."