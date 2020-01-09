Hailey Bieber asks to stop 'belittling' Lyme disease after Justin's diagnosis

Hailey Bieber has Justin Bieber’s back.

When the singer revealed Wednesday on Instagram that he has Lyme disease, some people left comments mocking the chronic illness, causing his wife to speak up about it on Twitter.

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Bieber's plea comes on the heels of a recent Instagram post in which she said social media is "a breeding ground for cruelty."

The “Sorry” singer, 25, also responded to the backlash on Twitter.

I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do. Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 8, 2020

Bieber let people know he had Lyme disease in a post in which he also wrote that he has mono.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote.