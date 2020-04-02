Gwyneth Paltrow and husband discuss relationship in rare joint interview

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are opening up about the issues facing couples who are self-quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar winner, 47, and her writer-producer husband, 49, sat down for a joint interview with intimacy teacher Michaela Boehm, and they filmed their conversation for a Goop video that's now on YouTube.

During their time in self-quarantine, the couple have been spending every day at home with Paltrow's teen children, Apple, 15, and, Moses, 13, from her marriage to Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

"We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship. But we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters. I think we all feel — especially my teenagers right now are really feeling — very pent in, especially Apple, who's a very social creature," said Paltrow.

At times, tensions have risen between the foursome.

"We're really following all of the strict guidelines, so (Apple's) not able to see people that she wants to see. It gets, like, fractious in moments and there's definitely tension within the household," said Paltrow, adding, "Then, you know, we have the added dynamic of like, stepparent and I think there is quite a lot of stress that just comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and this level of proximity."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018. ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images

With the family home together, it's also been hard for "The Politician" star to find alone time with her husband.

"As a couple it's sort of like — and I think a lot of our friends, for example, are going through things like this — it's sort of like, where do you go as a couple when you're all in the house and you've got dogs and you're trying to work and work from home? It's like, what are you supposed to do?" she asked Boehm.

Boehm suggested scheduling time throughout the day to tend to various family members and tasks — such as "couple's time," "kids' time" and "kitchen time."

Paltrow also brought up the subject of sex, telling Boehm that a close friend of hers said she was "having a really hard time feeling sexual" because of her anxiety about the coronavirus.

Not wanting to engage in sex during stressful times is perfectly normal, Boehm said, adding that right now, some women may feel more nurtured by cuddling with their partners or watching romantic movies together. When the threat of the pandemic cools down — and "boredom kicks in" — those women will want to indulge in "sensual" pleasure again.

However, Boehm added, some women may at first find sensual pleasures in other areas. She suggested women start by treating themselves to delicious food or devoting time to self-care. "Engagement with the senses is what brings sensuality up and sensuality begets sexuality," she explained.