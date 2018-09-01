Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

With summer coming, many of our favorite indulgent foods are back and so are some guilty feelings to go along with them! If that sounds like you, it’s time to readjust your thinking and get rid of food guilt once and for all. All foods can be enjoyed if you adjust your mindset and plan ahead.

You can teach yourself to eat guilt-free by following two simple concepts:

Pre-plan your eating: Identify the portion size and calories of your special food ahead of time. You can control your portions, feel good about your decision and enjoy every bite.

Make smart swaps for indulgent favorites: Barter one food for another, making room for what you’d really like to eat, and drop the foods that don’t have meaning to you. Think about your choice and choose what you will truly enjoy.

Check out our “Guilt-O-Meter” rating (1 represents the least guilt and 5 is the most guilt) for six summer favorites and learn how to both pre-plan and make smart swaps to lose the food-guilt connection for good!