Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey, produced the meat on June 1.

There have been no reported illnesses in connection with the recall, which the USDA defined as "Class I" with a "high" health risk.

“This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” the USDA said.

The beef was shipped to Walmart and other retailers nationwide, according to ConsumerReports.org. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46841” in the USDA's mark of inspection, and most were sold under the brand names Marketside Butcher or Thomas Farms.

The following are the specific products that have been recalled:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53930-18.

Anyone who's purchased the recalled ground beef should not consume it. Instead, throw it out or return it to the store where it was bought.

If you are concerned you may be sick from eating contaminated ground beef, contact a health care provider. Common symptoms of an E. coli infection include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps usually between two and eight days after exposure the organism.

Direct any questions about the recall to the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881.