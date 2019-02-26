Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 8:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Bags of green beans and butternut squash cubes shipped to nine states and sold in some Walmart stores are being recalled due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Florida-based Southern Specialties, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Monday for about 200 cases of 12-ounce and 32-ounce bags of green beans and 16-ounce bags of butternut squash cubes that were packaged under its Marketside brand. After a routine test by a supplier, traces of listeria bacteria were discovered on a food contact surface, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration.

Bags of Southern Specialties' Marketside green beans are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. FDA

The products that were shipped on Feb. 17, from one retail distribution center, are being recalled after potentially reaching stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Walmart also noted on the recall section of its website that the products are sold at select locations.

Southern Specialties has not received any reports of consumers being sickened by the recalled products.

The recall of green beans and butternut squash comes just under a month after thousands of fresh peaches, nectarines and plums sold at Aldi, Costco, Walmart and other chain stores nationwide were recalled for listeria concerns as well.

Bags of butternut squash cubes shipped to nine states and sold at select Walmart locations are also subject to the recall. FDA

People with weakened immune systems are most at risk to listeria, including the elderly, very young children and pregnant women. Listeria can cause miscarriages, infect newborns, and cause bloodstream infections and fatal bacterial meningitis. Anyone with a fever and stiff neck should seek medical attention right away.

Listeriosis can also cause headaches, stiffness, abdominal pain, nausea, fever and diarrhea in healthy people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It sickens about 1,600 people a year and causes about 260 deaths, according to the CDC.

The recall applies to Marketside butternut squash bags that have a "Best If Used By" date of March 6, 2019, and a UPC of 681131122351. The 12-ounce bags of green beans have a date of March 8, 2019, and a UPC of 681131328869. The 32-ounce bags of green beans have a date of March 9, 2019 and a UPC of 681131457385.

Consumers are urged to throw out the affected items or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. They can also contact Southern Specialties at 1-954-876-2453 with any questions.