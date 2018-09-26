Gina Rodriguez has health scare after eating a blueberry: 'I'm deathly allergic'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A visit to "The Talk" led to an unexpected visit from a nurse for guest Gina Rodriguez.

The "Jane the Virgin" star kicked off her Tuesday appearance on the daytime show by explaining the health scare she'd suffered just moments earlier.

"So the problem with me is that when you offer free food, I eat it," she said. "Like every time, without fail."

While that's a "problem" many of us can relate to, for Rodriguez, her enthusiastic appetite carries a special risk.

"I was so hungry this morning," the 34-year-old explained. "So I walked into the beautiful rooms you have for everyone who comes and visits, and there's just food displayed — and I just started maxing."

The recently engaged actress then used both hands in a gesture to show how she scooped up the refreshments, which would have been fine had it not been for one ingredient that stopped her mid-snack.

"I'm like, 'Definitely ate a blueberry. Definitely, definitely that tastes like a blueberry,'" she said. "And they're like, 'Definitely that was a blueberry.' ... I'm deathly allergic to blueberries."

But despite eating the forbidden-for-her fruit in the first place, Rodriguez is doing OK now. The fast actions of those around her helped save the day.

"They sent a nurse," she said of the show's staff.

After a quick round of medication for her allergy, she was just fine.

Well, almost.

"If I'm a little loopy, don't blame me," she said. "Blame the meds."