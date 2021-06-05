“General Hospital” star Kirsten Storms is recovering after undergoing brain surgery earlier this week to remove a cyst that "had split into two."

Storms, 37, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories Friday detailing her surgery and recovery process while seemingly in good spirits. In the clips, she is sitting in the passenger seat of the car next to her former co-star, Emme Rylan, while wearing a large neck brace.

“I mean, there really is no filter that's going to make this better for me right now," she joked in the first clip. "So I've not really spoken about this much, or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace. It was on the lower portion of my brain. Em is taking care of me until I get to my at-home nurse.”

She continued, adding, “It’s been an interesting last couple of days.”

Kirsten Storms sharing the news of her brain surgery. kirstenstorms

In the video, Storms took a moment to explain the procedure she underwent to dispel any rumors and mitigate any worries.

"What they had to drain and remove was not cancer. I want to clarify that right now before the internet goes crazy wild with rumors about this," she explained. "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was like so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull…sounds so weird."

Storms opened up about her recovery time, adding, “I will be on the mend for the next several weeks but I will be back at work when this is over with.”

Rylan cracked a joke that at least the surgery hadn’t affected one of Storms’ favorite interests: yarn. The former “Disney Channel” star said that post-surgery, she does plan on knitting to pass the time.

“Let’s see if I can speak a foreign language now,” she joked. “Maybe I can learn some things.”

Kirsten Storms after her brain surgery. kirstenstorms

Storms is known for portraying the character Maxie Jones on the long-running soap opera, “General Hospital” since 2005. She also starred as Zenon Kar in the 1999 Disney Channel original movie, “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” as well as its two sequels, “Zenon: The Zequel” and “Zenon: Z3.”

She shares her daughter Harper Rose with her ex-husband, "Days of Our Life" and "General Hospital Star" Brandon Barash. The seven-year-old is featured heavily on her Instagram, where she proudly calls herself “#HarpersMom” in her bio.

Days before her surgery, Storms shared a sweet selfie with her daughter. In the shot, Storms smiles at the camera as Harper throws her arms around her mom with her eyes closed.

“Can I get a 🙌🏼 if snuggles are the BEST?!” she captioned the adorable photo.