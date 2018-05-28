Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Is 2018 the year of major food recalls? Instead of checking the fridge for eggs or lettuce, this time, take a peek at the frozen veggies in your freezer.

Stop & Shop, Giant and Martin’s grocery stores have all announced a recall for each of the stores’ private brands of frozen broccoli due to a possible listeria risk.

According to a release issued by the FDA, packages of Private Brand Frozen Broccoli Cuts (16 ounces) with a sell by date of Mar 15, 2020 and UPC code 68826700926 are the bags that are part of the recall.

Check those bags of broccoli in your freezer. Getty Images stock

No illnesses have been reported yet, but each of the stores have removed the veggies from their frozen foods sections after a product sampled by the state of Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

While healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, it can cause a variety of symptoms including high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. And it’s especially harmful if a pregnant woman consumes it as an infection could lead to a miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or a life-threatening infection of the newborn.

It can also be serious or even fatal if it’s consumed by infants, people 65 or over, or someone with a weakened immune system.