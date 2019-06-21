Sign up for our newsletter

Frozen berry products sold under the store brands of Walmart and Save-A-Lot are being recalled because of potential contamination with norovirus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia is voluntarily recalling specific berry products after FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for norovirus.

The recalled products include 16-ounce packages of Great Value Frozen Blackberries sold at Walmart stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Puerto Rico with the UPC number 078742-431017.

Walmart released a list of stores that carry the berries.

Also recalled are 12-ounce packages of Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries sold at Save-A-Lot stores in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin with the UPC number 051933-34784-7.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consuming food contaminated with norovirus can cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Less common symptoms include low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

Although most symptoms resolve within 48 hours, elderly people, young children and people with compromised immune systems may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact Alma Pak at 1-866-965-3896.