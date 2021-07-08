In 2009, Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow met at a "Gossip Girl" TV viewing party hosted by a mutual friend who knew they would hit it off. Their friend was right — they quickly became close. They forged their friendship over late-night conversations side-by-side on the couch, countless texts and emails, and unwavering support during romantic breakups. By 2014, they were not only BFFs, they were also co-hosting a podcast, "Call Your Girlfriend."

But over time, their relationship started to flounder. There wasn’t a big blowup. But they didn’t feel as close, and they weren’t able to articulate that to each other.

“There’s an expectation that breakdowns in friendship will look like the stereotype of a romantic relationship falling apart, where someone cheated, or there was a big betrayal or one catalyzing incident,” Friedman told TODAY. “For us, it’s not a quick and easy story, but we fell into a really bad miscommunication pattern.”

Of course, friendships end all the time, for all kinds of reasons. People grow apart, or the circumstances that brought them together change. But Friedman and Sow were determined to fix their problems rather than part ways. They tried everything they could think of, including a just-the-two-of-them spa weekend where they could focus on their friendship. Nothing seemed to work.

Turning to friendship therapy for help

“It felt like things had deteriorated to a point where we couldn’t just fix it ourselves, even though we really tried. And that is where we hit on this idea of going to therapy,” Friedman said.

Sow agreed: “Because we’d never been forced to articulate what was working about our communication, now that it had broken down, we couldn’t figure out how to get it back. We tried to salvage our friendship by repeating the steps we’d gone through to build it in the first place: trying to find a spark, putting in the face time, and getting vulnerable with each other. This time around, it was much harder.”