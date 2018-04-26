These 6 women froze their eggs — here's what they want you to know

2. Thinking about starting the process can be stressful.

That's true even for a doctor: Dr. Shruti Malik, 35, an OB/GYN at Shady Grove Fertility in Virginia, had her eggs frozen when she was 31. Malik knew the ins and outs of the process and retrieval surgery, but she was not immune to the initial anxiety.

"The decision to look at testing my ovarian reserve to see if I should freeze my eggs was nerve wracking for me," Malik remembered. "I was nervous about the process, testing and the reality that my ovarian reserve could be low. It was a little bit scary."

3. The process itself is not as scary as it sounds.

"The number one question I get from other women who are considering the procedure is: Does it hurt?" noted Lopez. "I may have been very fortunate, but I didn't have any problems giving myself injections, no side effects or painful recovery from the procedure ... it's not as overwhelming as I thought (at first.)"

Gabriella, 36, of Long Island City, New York, who requested that her last name not be used, was also surprised the process "wasn't as big a deal" as she had thought it would be.

"I thought I was going to go crazy on hormones, but it was OK," Gabriella said. "After the retrieval, I was bloated for two days, and had a painful period following it ... but I very much feel relieved to have done it."