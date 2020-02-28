Fox News' Britt McHenry reveals she is having surgery for a brain tumor

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry revealed on Thursday that she will be undergoing "imminent" surgery for a brain tumor.

The former ESPN reporter and host of "UN-PC" on Fox Nation tweeted that she wanted to keep it private but "things are being said without my consent."

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.



I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

"I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,'' she wrote. "Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has shared that she is having surgery for a brain tumor. Leon Halip/Getty Images

McHenry, 33, tweeted on Monday that she was having an MRI scan on her neck and brain the next day and was "pretty nervous."

The Fox News contributor followed up on Tuesday by writing that she received "good & bad news."

I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on 💪🏼.



Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 26, 2020

"Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike,'' she wrote. "With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on.

"Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me."