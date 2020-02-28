Save up to 75% on surprise deals — including leggings and shapewear — featured on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

Fox News' Britt McHenry reveals she is having surgery for a brain tumor

The Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter says she is having "imminent" surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Fox Nation host Britt McHenry revealed on Thursday that she will be undergoing "imminent" surgery for a brain tumor.

The former ESPN reporter and host of "UN-PC" on Fox Nation tweeted that she wanted to keep it private but "things are being said without my consent."

"I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent,'' she wrote. "Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has shared that she is having surgery for a brain tumor. Leon Halip/Getty Images

McHenry, 33, tweeted on Monday that she was having an MRI scan on her neck and brain the next day and was "pretty nervous."

The Fox News contributor followed up on Tuesday by writing that she received "good & bad news."

"Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike,'' she wrote. "With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on.

"Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me."

Scott StumpScott Stump