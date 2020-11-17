Former 'West Wing' star Richard Schiff says he's been hospitalized for COVID

Former “West Wing” star Richard Schiff says he has been hospitalized with Covid-19, while also revealing his wife is also struggling with the virus.

Schiff, 65, who currently stars on ABC’s “The Good Doctor” with his wife, Sheila Kelley, tweeted an update on their conditions Monday.

Covid update.

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020

Schiff announced on social media last week that he had contracted the coronavirus.

On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here. — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 10, 2020

On Monday, Kelley, 59, also opened up in an Instagram post about the impact the virus is having on their lives, nearly a week after she revealed the couple had tested positive.

"The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir," she wrote. "Thank you all of you for the prayers and love. We feel them. He's doing better. Getting stronger."

"I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I'm feeling pretty good and the next I'm struggling to breathe," she added. "What I do know is if you get this virus the relationship between you and your body is everything. Listen to your body. Not what everyone around you is saying."

Schiff is best known for his role as Toby Ziegler on "The West Wing" (C)NBC / Courtesy Everett Collectio

She then painted a picture of what having the virus feels like.

"Because in the wee hours of the morning when all the experts are sleeping you might feel a tightness across your chest. And you suck every ounce of air into your lungs that you can muster. It's just you and your body," she shared. "My body is leading me through this and I am grateful to her. I am grateful for my embodiment practice SFactor."

Sheila Kelley and husband Richard Schiff both have the coronavirus. Greg Doherty / Getty Images

"Where did we catch it?” she continued. “I don't know. Could've been the gym. Could've been take out. It's impossible to know."

"Keep masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from the virus. It is a mother'f-er. We love you."