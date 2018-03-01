Get the latest from TODAY
How do you know if the partner you've picked is the perfect companion for a lifelong union?
Well, if you look at each other the way Barack Obama looks at Michelle, there's a good chance that you're in the right relationship.
But don't leave it to chance. The former president has three simple questions that he believes gets rid of the guesswork.
According to Dan Pfeiffer, who served as Obama's communications director, the then-commander-in-chief shared those questions with him when he was about to move in with his now-wife.
"Here's the advice I give everyone about marriage — is she someone you find interesting?" Pfeiffer quoted Obama in an excerpt from his new book ("Yes We Still Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump") that was recently shared on social media.
While query No. 1 might seem overly simple, Obama broke it down for him.
"You will spend more time with this person than anyone else for the rest of your life, and there is nothing more important than always wanting to hear what she has to say about things," he explained.
As for questions No. 2 and 3, they didn't really require explanations at all.
"Does she make you laugh? And I don't know if you want kids, but if you do, do you think she will be a good mom?" he continued.
Being able to say yes to all three of those questions is, evidently, all it takes.
"Life is long," Obama told Pfeiffer. "These are the things that really matter over the long term."
After musing over the questions for a moment, Pfeiffer replied that his partner was "incredibly interesting, funnier than I am and will be a phenomenal mom."
That's all it took to convince Obama that his pal was making a good choice.
"Sounds like she's the one," Obama said. "Lucky you."
And lucky him, too.
After all, this good advice comes from a man who's been with his bride for more than 25 years and clearly has no regrets.