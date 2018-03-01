Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

How do you know if the partner you've picked is the perfect companion for a lifelong union?

Well, if you look at each other the way Barack Obama looks at Michelle, there's a good chance that you're in the right relationship.

But don't leave it to chance. The former president has three simple questions that he believes gets rid of the guesswork.

According to Dan Pfeiffer, who served as Obama's communications director, the then-commander-in-chief shared those questions with him when he was about to move in with his now-wife.

"Here's the advice I give everyone about marriage — is she someone you find interesting?" Pfeiffer quoted Obama in an excerpt from his new book ("Yes We Still Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump") that was recently shared on social media.