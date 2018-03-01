Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Former staffer shares Barack Obama's 3 questions to see if you've found 'the one'

How do you know if the partner you've picked is the perfect companion for a lifelong union? See if you pass the Obama test.
by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Love Advice
Marriage goals: Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship is enduring, and the former president has some personal advice for anyone else who wants to follow in their footsteps.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

How do you know if the partner you've picked is the perfect companion for a lifelong union?

Well, if you look at each other the way Barack Obama looks at Michelle, there's a good chance that you're in the right relationship.

But don't leave it to chance. The former president has three simple questions that he believes gets rid of the guesswork.

According to Dan Pfeiffer, who served as Obama's communications director, the then-commander-in-chief shared those questions with him when he was about to move in with his now-wife.

"Here's the advice I give everyone about marriage — is she someone you find interesting?" Pfeiffer quoted Obama in an excerpt from his new book ("Yes We Still Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump") that was recently shared on social media.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Swoon! A look back at Barack and Michelle Obama's love story

Jan.18.201700:53

While query No. 1 might seem overly simple, Obama broke it down for him.

"You will spend more time with this person than anyone else for the rest of your life, and there is nothing more important than always wanting to hear what she has to say about things," he explained.

As for questions No. 2 and 3, they didn't really require explanations at all.

"Does she make you laugh? And I don't know if you want kids, but if you do, do you think she will be a good mom?" he continued.

Michelle Obama snuggles against former president Barack Obama before a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, March 27, 2015.
Michelle Obama snuggles against former president Barack Obama before a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, March 27, 2015.Amanda Lucidon / The White House

Being able to say yes to all three of those questions is, evidently, all it takes.

"Life is long," Obama told Pfeiffer. "These are the things that really matter over the long term."

After musing over the questions for a moment, Pfeiffer replied that his partner was "incredibly interesting, funnier than I am and will be a phenomenal mom."

That's all it took to convince Obama that his pal was making a good choice.

Image: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Barack Obama kisses his wife, Michelle Obama, after giving his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 28, 2008.Alex Brandon / AP

"Sounds like she's the one," Obama said. "Lucky you."

And lucky him, too.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House, July 4, 2010.
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama watch the fireworks over the National Mall from the roof of the White House, July 4, 2010.Pete Souza / The White House

After all, this good advice comes from a man who's been with his bride for more than 25 years and clearly has no regrets.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today