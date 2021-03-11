A group of former presidents and first ladies have come together in a pair of videos to encourage Americans to get their coronavirus vaccine shots.

All of the living former presidents and first ladies except for Donald and Melania Trump appear in a minute-long public service announcement showing them getting a shot of COVID-19 vaccine in their arm and talking about the importance of getting vaccinated.

The PSA by the non-profit Ad Council shows images of former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama along with former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama all being vaccinated.

"This vaccine means hope," Barack Obama says in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

"In order to get rid of this pandemic, it's important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated," George W. Bush says. "So roll up your sleeve and do your part."

The presidents also share what they look forward to doing once much of the country is vaccinated. Clinton wants to "get back to work," Obama wants to hug his mother-in-law and see her on her birthday, and Bush is looking forward to opening day for his beloved Texas Rangers "with a full stadium."

"I'm getting vaccinated because I want this pandemic to end as soon as possible," Carter says.

"This is our shot," Clinton adds.

In another 30-second video, Obama, Clinton and Bush speaking from outside Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia during President Joe Biden's inauguration in January. The three ex-presidents all stress the importance of Americans getting vaccinated once they are eligible.

The videos were created by the Ad Council, which produces PSAs, in conjunction with the COVID Collaborative, a group of experts in public health, education and the economy.

All of the former presidents and first ladies, including the Trumps, have been vaccinated along with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The intent of the PSAs is to instill confidence in Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective.

"The science is clear," Bush says in the 30-second video. "These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

President Joe Biden has previously said that enough vaccine doses for all eligible Americans will be available by the end of May. He announced Wednesday that the government plans to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to give the country more than enough doses to vaccinate the entire population.

The PSAs mark the latest unified message from the four ex-presidents, who also condemned the violent Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and called for unity as Biden took office later that month.