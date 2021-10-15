Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-COVID infection

Former President Clinton was hospitalized in California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-COVID-19 related infection.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to received treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," he said in a statement. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

Clinton's doctors also released a statement.

"He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a joint statement. "The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton, 75, has had a history of heart problems.

In 2004, Clinton underwent a quadruple bypass operation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital to reroute his blood supply to circumvent four severely clogged arteries, according to a New York Times report at the time. Clinton had complained of chest pains and shortness of breath. A team of surgeons then found extensive signs of heart disease, with blockages in some of Clinton’s arteries at well over 90 percent, the paper reported. He was discharged four days after that procedure and he returned to his suburban New York home.

Clinton returned to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in 2010 to undergo another heart procedure, this time having two stents inserted to a coronary artery.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates. This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.