Braden Leonard was a firefighter and avid outdoorsman. After a thorn went into his hand during a mountain biking accident, Leonard contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacteria that caused his hand to be amputated. That’s when Leonard realized the shortcomings in upper-limb prosthetics and set about designing his own prosthetic that would allow him to better live his life.