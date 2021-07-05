Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley plans to have breast implants removed

Clare Crawley is getting her breast implants removed. The season 16 lead of "The Bachelorette" announced her decision in an Instagram video over the holiday weekend.

"I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone," the 40-year-old said in the video. "I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well. I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes, and can feel like an uphill battle. This is the reality of life for so many people though! I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well."

In the nearly seven-minute video, Crawley describes how a medical issue has kept her off social media for a while and goes on to detail how unexplained illness has plagued her over the past several years, resulting in the decision to put her health first and get the implants removed.

"As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body," said Crawley, adding that her body has been in fight mode all this time and that it's depressing.

"As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That's what matters."

Crawley described suffering through unexplained hives and rashes and undergoing multiple tests to find the cause of her discomfort. Ultimately, a mammogram revealed "suspicious areas" that were pockets of fluid behind her implants. Elevated white blood cell counts told her that her body was fighting off the foreign objects and that even though she loves having them, they have to go.

She shared that her partner Dale Moss is in full support of her decision.

"I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, 'Your boobs are not what make you beautiful. And it's the truth. For so long, I believed that that's what it would take," she said getting emotional.

"My health is the most important thing," she said of her decision.

"So proud of you for sharing this love," Moss commented on the post. "I know this wasn't easy but will help so many other women going through what you've been ... I love you & with you every step of the way."

Other celebrities have also opened up recently about their own decisions to get their breast implants removed, including Chrissy Teigen who said she got them when she was about 20 but since having children, they began to look deflated. "Drag Race" star Michelle Visage has been open about having her breast implants removed.

Actor Ashley Tisdale opened up about getting her implants removed on Instagram. The "High School Musical" star said the implants led to minor health issues she felt was caused by them.

Author and self-help guru Mel Robbins was open about her journey to her implants removed after they were recalled due to cases of lymphoma.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration outlines the risks and complications associated with breast implants, including breast implant associated-anaplastic large cell lymphoma, connective tissue disease, systemic symptoms and more.

Related: