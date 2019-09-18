Cameron Mathison has shared some good news following his surgery for kidney cancer.

The former “All My Children” star, who announced last week he was undergoing a procedure to remove a tumor, has revealed his surgery went smoothly and that "the tumor is gone."

“Feeling loved and supported by my family and friends, including each and everyone of you. I’ve been very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers,” he wrote on Instagram last week, along with a photo of himself in his hospital room. “The surgery went very well. The tumor is gone and I even got to keep 80% of my kidney We are all optimistic. Keep you updated. So grateful for all of you.”

On Tuesday, Mathison, 50, shared a photo of himself back home, surrounded by cards and flowers while he held a poster board filled with notes signed by other people.

“Unbelievably grateful to be back home after a successful partial nephrectomy surgery,” he wrote. “It was an eventful 4 days in the hospital, and doing well at home now.”

Mathison, who currently hosts “Home and Family” on Hallmark Channel, also made sure to express his gratitude to all the people who’ve wished him well.

“Thank you to everyone sending prayers, positive thoughts, flowers, cards, stuffed animals, food, love... and kidney beans Love you guys,” he wrote.

Mathison, who also works as an "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent, revealed his kidney cancer diagnosis last week on Instagram, writing that he had a “health situation.” He also remained upbeat on “Home and Family” when he opened up about the tumor that doctors say had been growing for at least 10 years.

.@cameronmathison shared an update on his health with us today. In a few days, he's going to have surgery to help him get better! We will miss Cam while he's gone, and wish him a full and speedy recovery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G6TZZF59vh — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) September 9, 2019

“Because of my healthy lifestyle, it has not spread anywhere,” he said.

He also said he would not not need any chemotherapy or radiation. "It is fantastic. So lucky," he said.