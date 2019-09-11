Former “All My Children” star Cameron Mathison has revealed he has kidney cancer.

The actor, who turned 50 last month, broke the news Monday on “Home and Family,” the Hallmark Channel show he hosts, before opening up about it on Instagram on Tuesday.

“About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I’ve been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It’s consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma ... or kidney cancer,” he wrote.

Mathison, best known for his role as Ryan Lavery on "All My Children" from 1998-2011, said his lifestyle prior to this diagnosis had been a benefit.

.@cameronmathison shared an update on his health with us today. In a few days, he's going to have surgery to help him get better! We will miss Cam while he's gone, and wish him a full and speedy recovery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G6TZZF59vh — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) September 9, 2019

“The good news is that it hasn’t spread to any other organs," he wrote. "They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it’s been growing in me for minimum 10 years. I am extremely lucky that we found it early.”

Mathison, who has also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” and serves as a correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight,” is grateful for the support of his family, including wife Vanessa and their two children, as he prepares to undergo laparoscopic surgery — a minimally invasive surgery — on Thursday.

Cameron Mathison and Susan Lucci in a scene from "All My Children." Walt Disney Television via Getty

“Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support... as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET," he wrote. "My surgery is scheduled on September 12th, I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST).”

Mathison, who will not need chemotherapy or radiation, ended his post on a positive note. “Feeling very grateful and optimistic!!” he wrote.