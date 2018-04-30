Dietary iron comes in two forms: heme and nonheme. Plants and iron-fortified foods contain nonheme iron only, whereas meat, seafood and poultry contain both heme and nonheme iron. Heme iron is more easily absorbed. This is why, even though vegans often get more iron overall in the diet, it's from nonheme iron, resulting in their blood levels often being lower than meat eaters. The solution for this? Pair those veggies with a vitamin-C source, as this will help with absorption. Next time you're making a spinach salad, top it with tomatoes or finish the meal strong with an orange.

To help you meet your iron needs (18 mg for women ages 19-50, and 8 mg for men ages 19+), I’ve pulled together seven of the top foods high in iron, and a delicious way to eat them all.

1. Oysters

These mollusks are more than just an aphrodisiac. Have two or three oysters and the peace of mind knowing that you’re getting about 8 mg of iron, or 44 percent of your daily value.

2. White beans

White beans may be small, but they're mighty and loaded with protein, antioxidants and 7 mg of iron per cup. Get a healthy serving in chili or white bean and spicy chorizo soup.